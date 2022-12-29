Greg McElroy Impressed By 1 College Football Team Today

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

We're about halfway through Thursday's slate of college football bowl games and there have been a lot of impressive performances from the Pinstripe Bowl and the ongoing Cheez-It Bowl. For ESPN's Greg McElroy, one team has stood out to him so far.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, McElroy began singing the praises of the Oklahoma Sooners who took a 14-3 lead against the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Sooners forced a turnover on downs twice in FSU's first four drives and have looked like the better team for most of the first quarter and change.

"I'm very impressed with the start from @OU_Football. They're fired up to be there and are playing with tremendous urgency. Fun to watch so far."

The Sooners were underdogs in this game but have quickly shown that they're not to be trifled with. Either they're better than they looked since October, or Florida State isn't quite as good as they were made out to be.

Or both.

Ohio State's first season with Brent Venables at head coach was a rocky one to say the least. After starting the season 3-0, they lost their first three Big 12 games - including a blowout loss to arch-rival Texas on October 8.

They finished their season with losses in three of their last four games and all six losses came against unranked opponents.

But there's plenty of infrastructure in place for Oklahoma to be a conference title contender next year.

