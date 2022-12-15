Greg McElroy Makes His Thoughts On Michigan's Playoff Chances Clear

The Michigan Wolverines a red-hot coming off a perfect 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship title.

As the No. 2 team in the nation, the Michigan squad will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in hopes of punching their ticket to this year's National Championship game.

College football analyst Greg McElroy believes the Wolverines have what it takes to win it all this year. He credits the improved play of quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the main reason why Michigan could claim the title.

“They have established a quarterback in JJ McCarthy who came on so strong at the end of the season, thought he played beautifully against Ohio State,” McElroy said. "(He) hit some big plays and kept them honest, also used his legs from time to time and I think the team now will be more competitive in a playoff situation because of the upside they now have at quarterback."

McCarthy is the only non-Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback in this year's College Football Playoff field. In order to claim a National Championship, he'll first have to take down Max Duggan — then either Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Georgia's Stetson Bennett.

Michigan will face off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.