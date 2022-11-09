Greg McElroy Names His "Darkhorse" Heisman Trophy Pick

CHAPEL HILL, NC - AUGUST 27: Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels sprints down the field avoiding defenders during a football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida A&M Rattlers on August 27, 2022, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At this point in the college football season, a few players have emerged as the top candidates for this year's Heisman Trophy.

A few of these candidates — C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker, Blake Corrum, etc. — have established themselves as the top dogs as members of some of the top teams in the nation.

Others are flying more under the radar.

During ESPN's College Football Live, analyst Greg McElroy named his "darkhorse" candidate to win this year's coveted award: North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

“I really believe this guy is not getting the attention he deserves. People are not paying attention to what North Carolina is doing … He hasn’t really had the platform to be able to showcase his ability…” McElroy said . “If Drake Maye is not in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, something is really wrong with the award.”

Stroud is currently the odds favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy — but Maye has better stats through the first nine games of the season. While Stroud's Buckeyes may face off against more difficult competition week-by-week, there's no question this discrepancy is noteworthy.

Maye has 2,964 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions through the air. He also has 513 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Tar Heels have exceeded expectations behind this outstanding play, notching an 8-1 record.

If Maye wants to be considered as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he'll need to keep his North Carolina squad in the conversation for a high-value bowl game.

The Tar Heels will look to continue their hot streak with a matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday.