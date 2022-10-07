Greg McElroy Names The "Best" College Football Game This Weekend

We've got some huge in-conference college football games this weekend. But for Greg McElroy, one SEC game stands out as the best that Saturday has to offer - though it's not the one you might expect.

During Always College Football with Greg McElroy, the former Alabama quarterback declared that the LSU-Tennessee game at Tiger Stadium is the best of the weekend. He believes that LSU have recovered from their season-opening loss to Florida State and thinks that they'll give the Vols a good game.

“When you look at LSU, they’ve been really good on the defensive side of the football,” McElroy said. “They did give up 24 points in the season-opening loss to Florida State, but remember what happened in that game. Dropped a couple punts, bad field position on a few different occasions and have won four straight now after that loss.”

The two SEC powerhouses are a combined 9-1 with the Vols boasting some big wins over ranked Pittsburgh and Florida teams. Both of them have big games against Alabama coming up in the weeks to come too.

The Brian Kelly era at LSU got off to a rough start with a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Superdome. In the weeks since though, the Tigers have made quick work of Southern and New Mexico while scoring big wins over SEC West rivals Mississippi State and Auburn.

Over in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers have already enjoyed their highest in-season ranking since 2006 under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The winner of this game will be getting a lot more notice through the remainder of the season.

Will it be the best game this weekend?