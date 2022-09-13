Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend.

During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to.

He feels opposing team's are starting to close the talent gap against the typically-dominant program.

“Alabama’s talent gap had been so significant, that even if they came out and played their C-game it wouldn’t matter. Now if they come out and play their C-game, teams can get them. It’s not that Bama has gotten worse. I think other teams have gotten better.”

Alabama and Texas played a nearly identical game on Saturday. The Crimson Tide out-gained the Longhorns by just three total yards (374-371). Texas ran 67 offensive plays to Alabama's 63.

The Crimson Tide may not have played their best game, but there's no question the Longhorns played up to the level of their competition.

Nick Saban and Alabama dominated with a 55-0 victory over Utah State in Week 1. The team will look to return to that dominance against LA-Monroe this coming Saturday.