Greg McElroy: Wisconsin Has "Easiest Coaching Search Of All Time"

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers made the decision to move on from head coach Paul Chryst.

Following a 2-3 start to the season, the Badgers wanted a fresh start. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is taking over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy thinks Leonard has a chance to prove he's the right one for the job.

“This is the easiest coaching search of all time. Should be, at least, if they handle it appropriately,” said McElroy. “The timing makes a lot of sense because now you get ample amount of games to be able to assess whether Jim Leonhard’s capable of being able to take over the job. I’m as optimistic about Jim Leonhard as anybody, I played with him at the New York Jets…"

However, if Leonhard doesn't lead the Badgers to success, McElroy thinks the team should go after Kansas head coach Lance Leipold.

“If he doesn’t perform well over the next 7 games then you politely say ‘Hey, thanks Jim, we really appreciate all that you’ve done, but we’re gonna go hire Lance Leipold.’ The guy won 6 national championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and I would assume – and he’s never made this publicly stated – that it’s his dream job.”

Leonhad has a few games left to turn the season around. If not, the Badgers could be looking for a new coach.