Greg Norman Getting Crushed For What He Said About PGA Tour

Greg Norman has gotten himself into some hot water with his recent comments about the PGA TOUR.

Norman, who was recently appointed as commissioner of the new Saudi Super Golf League, called out his former professional home for “egregious acts of bullying” in its attempts to discourage PGA TOUR players from negotiating with the government of Saudi Arabia’s new league.

Fans and analyst from around the golfing world were quick to point out the obvious irony and hypocrisy in these statements.

Greg Norman accusing the PGA Tour of “bullying,” when a large portion of his organization’s funding comes from the government of Saudi Arabia, is…well, it’s something. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2022

Live shot of Greg Norman… pic.twitter.com/2wJ99OFDta — Al Thompson (@AlThomp) February 23, 2022

Norman and the Super Golf League have attempted to draw in countless members of the PGA TOUR elite with massive sums of money. In response, the PGA has threatened to ban all players who decide to join the Saudi-backed league.

Despite initial worry that the PGA would lose some of its top talent, many have since pledged their intentions to stick with the tour.

Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson found himself facing similar backlash for comments about the PGA TOUR. He’s since apologized for those “reckless” statements.