Greg Norman Has Strong Message For PGA Tour After Latest Decision

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Greg Norman looks on after during the final round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club on December 12, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the PGA Tour made an official decision on the upcoming LIV Golf invitational to be played in London next month.

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, players who requested permission to compete were informed today they will NOT be allowed to play in the event. It's a departure from how the Tour usually approaches these types of events.

However, Lynch wrote that this case likely received a different ruling because LIV Golf "is effectively part of a rival series." Lynch went on to suggest that players who defy the Tour's refusal could face disciplinary action.

Following the Tour's decision, Greg Norman released a strong statement in response.

"Sadly, the PGA Tour seems intent on denying professional golfer their right to play golf, unless it's exclusively in a PGA Tour tournament," the statement read. "This is particularly disappointing in light of the Tour's non-profit status, where its mission is purportedly 'to promote the common interests of professional tournament golfers.'

"Instead, the Tour is intent on perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market. The Tour's anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive. But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally."

Three of the sport's most popular golfers, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Phil Mickelson all wanted to play in the event.

According to Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated, 15 top-100 players registered to compete.

It's unclear who will be participating in the event next month.