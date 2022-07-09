AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Greg Norman, Open Championship winner in 1986 and 1993, has not been invited to this year's “Celebration of Champions.”

As a result, Norman will not be present when reigning champion Colin Morikawa hits the first shot on the four-hole event spanning No. 1, No. 2, No. 17 and No. 18 on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The R&A decided to withhold Norman's invitation due to his role as commissioner for the LIV Golf series.

“In response to enquiries regarding The R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions’ Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion,” said the R&A in a statement on Saturday, per Golf Digest. “The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future.”

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this snub.

"This is the first thing I have disagreed with when it comes to how people are treating LIV," one fan wrote.

"The Open not messing around with a past champion.." another said.

"R&A throwing haymakers this morning. A beautiful thing to see," another added.

Norman wasted little time in sharing his own response to this decision.

“I’m disappointed,” he said, per Australian Golf Digest. “I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf. It’s petty, as all I have done is prompt and grow the game for golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

