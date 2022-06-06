Greg Norman Reveals Absurd Offer Made To Tiger Woods

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 01: Greg Norman, CEO of Liv Golf Investments talks to the media during a practice round prior to the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 01, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Invitational made a big splash when announcing Dustin Johnson among the field for its first competition. According to Greg Norman, the controversial new league aimed even higher.

Norman, the CEO of the Saudi Arabia-funded golf series, told The Washington Post's Kent Babb that Tiger Woods rejected a "mind-blowingly enormous" offer in the "high nine digits."

Last month, Woods backed the PGA Tour when saying he hasn't recently spoken to Phil Mickelson, who hasn't competed since saying he'd be willing to overlook Saudi Arabia's human-rights violations to use LIV Golf as leverage against the PGA Tour.

“I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it. I still think that the tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity," Woods said at Southern Hills Country Club, via Golf Digest. "I understand different viewpoints, but I believe in legacies; I believe in major championships; I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There's plenty of money out here. The tour is growing."

Woods isn't exactly hurting for income. The 46-year-old has reportedly netted $1.7 billion in career earnings.

Taking the nine-figure offer could have cost Woods a significant amount in endorsements, as Johnson lost a sponsorship with Royal Bank of Canada following his decision to play for LIV Golf.

Jack Nicklaus also claimed to turn down an offer above $100 million to a fill a role similar to the one Norman currently holds. In response to the all-time majors winner declaring his loyalty to the PGA Tour, Normal called Nicklaus a "hypocrite," telling Babb that Nicklaus endorse LIV Golf as "good for our game."

Landing Woods or Nicklaus would have made monumental headlines, but neither legend bit at reportedly seismic proposals. LIV Golf's inaugural event starts without them this Thursday in London.