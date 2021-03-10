Greg Olsen Thinks 2 NBA Stars Could Be All-Pros In The NFL

It’s always fun to think about where athletes could be if they’d chosen a different sport — especially when they’re freakishly athletic.

According to veteran tight end Greg Olsen, two NBA athletes have what it takes to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Given just one year to coach them, Olsen believes he could transform LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into All-Pro talents.

“If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him and All-Pro wide receiver. There’s no question in my mind,” Olsen said, via theScore. “I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety.”

Greg Olsen thinks LeBron James could be an All-Pro WR. 👀 https://t.co/mYfJQw4yTw pic.twitter.com/UpILXxUDHa — theScore (@theScore) March 10, 2021

As a three-time Pro Bowl player, Olsen knows what it takes to perform at a high level in the NFL. What he doesn’t have though is the elite athleticism possessed by both James and Westbrook.

In addition to his 6-foot-9, 250 lbs frame, LeBron also has some prior experience playing football. During his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary, the all-time great athlete dominated on the gridiron as well. Through just two seasons playing football for his high school, James recorded 27 touchdowns (seventh in school history) and 99 receptions (third) in route to two all-state honors.

Growing up, Westbrook also had experience on the football field — playing both running back and linebacker. With the explosive way in which the star point guard plays basketball, it should come as no surprise that the 6-foot-3, 200 lbs athlete was equally dynamic on the field. When asked about his preferred position, Westbrook said linebacker because he “likes to hit people.”

Which NBA player would you like to see make the switch to the NFL?