Greg Olsen Has A Brutally Honest Message For Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots meets with Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers following the Patriots 10-3 preseason victory at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Greg Olsen hopes Tom Brady stays in the NFL for as long as possible.

The broadcaster wants to keep his job as the No. 1 analyst for Fox — a job that could be in jeopardy if Brady decides to retire this offseason.

Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in 2022, effective whenever he retires from his playing career in the NFL. The all-time great quarterback would take over as the network's No. 1 analyst, replacing Olsen.

“We all know the reality,” Olsen said on Waddle and Silvy. “I know what I signed up for this year. My goal — and I said this before the season even started — my goal was to try to do the best job that I could. Give people a fun listen. Give people maybe a little bit of a different perspective and insight into the game. Do the best job that I can. “Listen, if Brady ends up retiring and coming, and decides, and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks. But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Olsen took over as Fox's No. 1 NFL analyst after the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman prior to the 2022 season. He and his broadcast partner, Kevin Burkhardt, put together a solid performance in their first year as the No. 1 team.