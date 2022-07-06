Greg Olsen Has Bold Claim About Miami Coach Mario Cristobal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Miami made a big splash during the college football offseason when it hired Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz.

Cristobal looked to be pretty happy at Oregon but decided to head to his alma mater to try and get his old program back on track.

Former Miami tight end Greg Olsen has known Cristobal for a long time and thinks that he can be the coach to bring Miami back to contending for national championships.

"If Mario can't bring Miami back to prominence and respectability then it just can't happen, it's not in the cards. He's the guy for the job. If he can't do it, nobody can do it," Olsen said.

Cristobal was at Oregon for the last five seasons before taking the job at Miami. During that time, he accumulated a 35-13 record and led the Ducks to two 10+ win seasons.

He's already off to a great start at Miami, at least in recruiting. The Hurricanes already have the No. 10 recruiting class in 2023 and look set to rise even higher in the next few months.

We'll have to see if that success translates to the field starting in September.