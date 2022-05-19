Greg Olsen To Call The Super Bowl: NFL World Reacts

Greg Olsen is going to be the top color commentator for Fox at the Super Bowl next year.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was first with the news as Olsen will be paired with Kevin Burkhardt, who's now Fox's top play-by-play announcer.

Once Tom Brady calls it a career, he'll be in line to be the top color commentator for the network.

Olsen will also do the games with Burkhardt for the regular season as they'll be replacing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Both Buck and Aikman left Fox for ESPN as they'll be the announcing duo for Monday Night Football.

The sports world is very excited that Olsen is getting this opportunity.

With Olsen now having the top duties, that means Fox will be looking for a No. 2 broadcasting team, per Marchand.

There's no timeframe for when that announcement will be made.