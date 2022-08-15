Greg Roman Has Noticed An Interesting Change With Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is about to enter a pivotal point in his career.

Jackson is set to play in his fifth season in the NFL which means he's on the final year of his rookie contract. He's set to earn quite a payday from the Ravens since he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he was drafted.

As he's gained more experience, he's gotten more anonymity over the offense and offensive coordinator Greg Roman likes that. He also enjoys it when Jackson brings new ideas to their meetings.

“Yes, I definitely think he is more vocal,” Roman said via ProFootballTalk. "He’s definitely looking at matchups a little harder, and definitely has more ideas. There’s good collaboration going on there, as there always is. But I’m definitely open to that, and there are times when I think you’re referencing last week he suggested something. I was like, ‘Go for it.’ And we threw a touchdown.”

That touchdown pass came during a training camp practice before he was held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson is hoping to lead the Ravens back to the playoffs this season after they missed by a game last season. That came due to significant injuries, including a sprained ankle for Jackson that had him miss the final month of the regular season.

Baltimore's offense could reach new heights if Jackson continues to suggest new plays.