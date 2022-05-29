Greg Sankey Was Asked About An SEC-Only College Football Playoff

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The college football world was taken by storm this past week when a report came out that the SEC could have its own College Football Playoff in the future.

It first came from ESPN's Pete Thamel last Monday as spring meetings were about to get underway.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about it potentially coming to fruition on Sunday afternoon and had a clever answer.

"Well, we kind of did that in January didn't we?" Sankey said.

This is in reference to Georgia playing Alabama in the National Championship Game after both schools won their semifinal games.

Texas Athletic Director Scott Stricklin is already a fan of this proposal and said as much to Thamel last week.

"We have an incredibly strong league, one that will be even stronger once Oklahoma and Texas join," Stricklin said. "The focus should be on how we as a league use that strength to further position the SEC as we face new realities. Commissioner Sankey has encouraged our athletic directors to think creatively, and an SEC-only playoff is a different idea that we should absolutely consider an option."

Everything looks to be on the table right now for the SEC. We'll have to see if this gains more steam over the summer.