Gregg Popovich Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Next Season

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Spurs traded their best player, Dejounte Murray, to the Atlanta Hawks for a bevy of picks.

With his best player gone and the team not ready to compete, some wondered if longtime head coach Gregg Popovich was finally ready to turn the keys over to someone else.

According to Spurs insider Mike Finger, that's not happening. Finger said Pop gave his blessing for the Murray trade and is ready to coach next season.

"Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season," he said on Twitter. "As a team source just told me, he’s excited, 'like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.'"

"For those shocked that Popovich would embrace a rebuild, it’s worth mentioning that, on a day-to-day basis throughout a just-completed 34-48 season, he was more chipper, genuinely upbeat and downright delightful than he’d ever been during a title run," Finger continued. "He loves teaching, man."

It doesn't seem like Pop is ready to retire just yet.