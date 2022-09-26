Gregg Popovich Reveals What Motivates Him: NBA World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team attends a practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich has been coaching for so long that it almost feels weird to wonder when he'll retire.

The longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach was asked what motivates him to keep going and had a hilarious answer.

"My paycheck," Popovich said.

NBA fans obviously think this is hilarious.

Popovich has coached the Spurs for 27 seasons and has led them to five NBA Championships. He's coached in over 2,000 games and has 1,344 wins, which is the most of any coach in NBA history.

Once he stops caring about his paycheck, that's when he'll likely decide to call it a career.