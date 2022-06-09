Gregg Williams Is Back Coaching: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Gregg Williams is back - well, sort of. The former NFL head coach is heading to the XFL.

Williams last coached football as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets. We all saw how that came to an end. The former NFL defensive coordinator called an all-out blitz on the last play of the game vs. the Raiders and it cost the team.

Williams probably won't coach in the NFL again, at least as a defensive coordinator. But that doesn't mean his coaching days are over.

The veteran defensive mind is heading to the XFL. He'll be the defensive coordinator for the team coached by Reggie Barlow.

"XFL teams announce offensive and defensive coordinators Fans will recognize veteran coaches like Gregg Williams, June Jones, Jim Herrmann Ron Zook and guys breaking into the profession after playing careers like Bruce Gradkowski," said Doug Samuel.

"When we last saw Gregg Williams, he was calling an ill-advised all-out blitz. He's now back, as a defensive coordinator in the XFL," Pro Football Talk tweeted.

"We don’t know how many NFL head coach jobs he’ll claim he turned down this time, but ex-Saints DC Gregg Williams has been hired as an XFL assistant coach," TheSaintsWire tweeted.

Perhaps a career in the XFL will suit Williams well. We'll have to wait to find out.