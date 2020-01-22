NHL Mascot Accused Of Physically Assaulting 13-Year-Old Boy

One of the NHL’s most-popular mascots is being accused of physically assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a team event earlier this year.

Philadelphia police are reportedly investigating Gritty, the popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot, for an alleged incident with a teenage boy.

The mascot is accused of assaulting the teenager at a team photo event in November 2019.

Here’s the release by the police:

BREAKING: @GrittyNHL is apparently under police investigation for allegations of physical assault, per Philadelphia Police. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aWdlIIDMtn — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 22, 2020

The investigation is reportedly “active and on-going with South Detectives Division.”

Chris Greenwell posted on Facebook that his son was punched and injured by Gritty during a team photo event in November 2019.

He was punched and injured by the Flyers mascot “Gritty” at a special team event we were at. After numerous attempts of trying to get the organization to offer Brandon an apology and pay for his medical bills which they did not the Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to me and wrote this article. It will likely go viral and be on many other national media outlets including ESPN. This could have been handled so simply but they tried to bribe me not to speak about it. My inbox is already getting media requests. This article is 100% factual of the incident and the Wells Fargo Center refused to let me see the video of it and the police had to get involved in it to get it. They tried to get me to drop it by offering tickets and all I can drink passes at one of the bars there.

The Flyers have released a statement.

“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” the statement reads.