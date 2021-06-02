Gross Photos Of Minor League Baseball Food Go Viral

Minor league baseball players do not live glamorous lives, as was further indicated by some photos that went viral this week.

Players in the Oakland A’s organization reportedly leaked some photos of the below-par food they were served.

The food being served to the Oakland A’s minor leaguers was compared to Fyre Fest, the infamous island music festival that went horribly wrong.

A group, Advocates for Minor Leaguers, shared the photos on Twitter.

“Players in the Oakland A’s organization shared these photos of their recent post-game meals. No employer would serve these meals to employees they care about. Why are the A’s serving them to their future Major Leaguers?” they tweeted.

Players in the Oakland A’s organization shared these photos of their recent post-game meals. No employer would serve these meals to employees they care about. Why are the A’s serving them to their future Major Leaguers? pic.twitter.com/cIFqiPg6iX — Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) June 1, 2021

A’s president Dave Kaval addressed the photos, calling them “unacceptable.” He added that the organization had ended its partnership with the food group that served the meals.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers executive director Harry Marino released a statement on the situation to ESPN.

“I appreciate Mr. Kaval’s prompt acknowledgement that these meals are unacceptable and his promise to do better going forward. Unfortunately, this is far from an isolated incident in Minor League baseball. Each and every day, I hear directly from players about the myriad ways in which they are being mistreated. While players are too scared to speak publicly, for fear of retaliation, their stories need to be heard. I would welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with Mr. Kaval or any other MLB representative who would like to hear these stories and work together to better the game of baseball for players at all levels.”

Treatment and compensation of minor league players has become a more vocal issue across the sport in recent years.