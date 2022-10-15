There Are Growing Calls For 1 Prominent College Football Coach To Be Fired

BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 13: A general view taken from the hill overlooking the California Memorial Stadium during the Oregon Ducks game against the California Golden Bears at on November 13, 2010 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There are growing calls for a prominent college football coach to be fired this Saturday evening.

The Golden Bears of California were upset by the previously win-less Buffaloes of Colorado in Boulder today.

Cal was a 15-point favorite entering the Pac-12 battle.

Now, fans are calling on Cal to make a change at head coach and fire Justin Wilcox.

"fire Justin Wilcox," one fan tweeted.

"it is time for Cal to fire Justin Wilcox and hire Jim Mora," a popular Pac-12 fan account wrote.

"Time to fire Justin Wilcox just leave him behind don’t even let him on the team bus," a fan commented.

"Fire Justin Wilcox and Bill Musgrave. No coaching instincts. #FireJustimWilcox," said Rick Chang.

"Justin Wilcox should be fired for losing to Colorado. He can come back and coordinate the D for Jimmy," a fan wrote.

Is it time for the Golden Bears to move on from Justin Wilcox?

It might be time to reconsider the future of the program with Wilcox at the helm.