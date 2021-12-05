There Are Growing Calls For NFL Head Coach’s Firing

There are some growing calls for a notable NFL head coach’s firing.

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Lions might not be winless for much longer, though.

Detroit is leading Minnesota, 20-6, at halftime of Sunday’s game.

Unsurprisingly, there are now growing calls for the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings have disappointed at 5-6 on the season.

“Mike Zimmer was gonna resign after last week’s horrible loss and was like ‘Screw it, what if I coach the dumbest game of 2021, lose to the winless Lions and just get fired?'” Bill Simmons wrote.

Mike Zimmer was gonna resign after last week’s horrible loss and was like “Screw it, what if I coach the dumbest game of 2021, lose to the winless Lions and just get fired?” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 5, 2021

Today is the worst the Vikings have looked all season.

Lions have a 20-6 lead at halftime after Riley Patterson boots a 41 yard field goal. This is the worst the Vikings have looked all season, especially on offense. A combination of bizarre playcalling, poor execution (i.e. not targeting Jefferson nearly enough w/Thielen out). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 5, 2021

Zimmer is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the National Football League. However, it would not be surprising if the Vikings decide to make a change at some point in the near future.

“Vikings lose this game and I will not watch them again until Mike Zimmer is fired,” one fan tweeted.

“A loss today can and will without a doubt be the final nail in Mike Zimmer’s coffin,” another fan suggested.

We’ll find out soon.