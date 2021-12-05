The Spun

There Are Growing Calls For NFL Head Coach’s Firing

A general view of the Minnesota Vikings stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: General stadium view of the Minnesota Vikings against the San Diego Chargers at US Bank stadium on August 28, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

There are some growing calls for a notable NFL head coach’s firing.

The Minnesota Vikings are taking on the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Lions might not be winless for much longer, though.

Detroit is leading Minnesota, 20-6, at halftime of Sunday’s game.

Unsurprisingly, there are now growing calls for the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings have disappointed at 5-6 on the season.

“Mike Zimmer was gonna resign after last week’s horrible loss and was like ‘Screw it, what if I coach the dumbest game of 2021, lose to the winless Lions and just get fired?'” Bill Simmons wrote.

Today is the worst the Vikings have looked all season.

Zimmer is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the National Football League. However, it would not be surprising if the Vikings decide to make a change at some point in the near future.

“Vikings lose this game and I will not watch them again until Mike Zimmer is fired,” one fan tweeted.

A loss today can and will without a doubt be the final nail in Mike Zimmer’s coffin,” another fan suggested. 

We’ll find out soon.

