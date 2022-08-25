Gruesome Details Have Emerged From Tyron Smith's Injury

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pro-Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will miss the majority of the 2022 campaign with a brutal preseason injury.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys lineman suffered an avulsion fracture — meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone.

The injury occurred during practice last Wednesday.

Smith will require surgery to repair the issue. If he's able to return this season, it won't be until December.

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton suffered the same injury earlier this month and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. The Cowboys have not yet placed Smith on IR.

Smith played just two games in 2020 after undergoing a season-ending neck surgery. He played in 11 games this past season as he dealt with ankle sprain issues.

This most-recent injury is a massive blow to the Cowboys' offensive line.