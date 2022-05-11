Guardians-White Sox Canceled Due To Positive Tests: Fans React

CHICAGO - APRIL 4: An interior view of U.S. Cellular Field during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

For the first time in 2022, an MLB game was postponed due to COVID-related reasons.

On Wednesday, the White Sox announced the cancelation of their matinee against the Cleveland Guardians.

Per Chicago's official team handle, "Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing."

Adding, "Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available."

Baseball fans reacted to the game's postponement on social media.

"As a vaxxed and double boosted individual who is currently getting my ass kicked from my first bout of COVID, this is at least a reminder that it didn’t go anywhere despite everything getting lifted," tweeted a White Sox podcaster. "Be safe."

"Hope they all get well soon and it’s not serious," commented another user.

"Should be better guardians of their health," remarked Shane Riordan.

"Well, [expletive]. I guess I’m power washing the driveway and front sidewalks of my house after all," replied Chicago sports writer Patrick K. Flowers.

"Wow," replied NBCS Chicago's Slavko Bekovic.

Hopefully the players in question are able to make a full and speedy recovery.