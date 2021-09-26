NFL World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Today

When Gus Johnson is on the call of a game, you know some crazy stuff is going to happen.

Unsurprisingly, we just had one of the wildest moments in recent NFL history between the Jaguars and the Cardinals. Of course, Gus Johnson was on the call.

The Cardinals attempted a record-setting 68-year-old field goal with time expiring in the first half. The kick was solid, but ended up a couple of yards short of the goal post. The kick was caught in the air by Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew.

Agnew returned the kick 109 yards (!!!) for a touchdown. It’s one of the craziest plays in recent NFL history, tied for the longest touchdown of all-time.

While the play was awesome, fans are also loving that Johnson was on the call.

“Someone check on Gus Johnson…,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

“Gus Johnson is just as good as Jamal Agnew here,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added.

“An absolutely EPIC call from Gus Johnson on that 109-yard TD,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“GUS JOHNSON IS MADE FOR THIS,” Ari Meirov added.

The play was awesome, but Gus Johnson really did make it even better. Well done to everyone involved (except the Cardinals, of course).

Jacksonville leads Arizona, 13-7, at halftime.