Gus Johnson Names The "Theme" For Michigan Today

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson is as animated as ever for Saturday's matchup between No. 4 Michigan and unranked Indiana.

Before the game's noon ET kickoff, Johnson named the "theme" of the contest for the heavily-favored Wolverines.

"Don't eat the cheese, baby. This is a trap game against the Hoosiers," he said.

The undefeated Wolverines entered this afternoon's contest in Bloomington as 22.5-point favorites over the Hoosiers. The Indiana program is coming off two straight losses despite a 3-0 start to the 2022 college football season.

So far, Michigan is taking Johnson's advice. The Wolverines jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead with a 50-yard chunk run and 1-yard touchdown push from running back Blake Corum.

If this pace continues, Michigan should have no issue covering the 22.5-spread.