Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled.

But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half.

Johnson is "under the weather" and will relinquish his duties for the remainder of the game.

With Johnson out, Klatt moved over to the lead play-by-play role. Brady Quinn made his was up to the booth to serve as lead analyst.

Fortunately for Johnson, he's not missing much of a game. The Cornhuskers are currently getting blown out by the No. 6 Sooners with a 42-7 score in the third quarter.

Feel better, Gus.