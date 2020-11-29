Gus Malzahn Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Iron Bowl Loss

Alabama continued its utter dominance over opponents in Saturday’s game against Auburn.

The usually closely-contested Iron Bowl ended up heavily favoring the Crimson Tide with a final score of 42-13. The Tigers were held to a mere three points in the first half, going into the locker room down 21-3 after the second quarter.

It’s fair to say Auburn never really had a chance in this one. Tigers coach Guz Malzahn acknowledged his team’s brutal beatdown in a postgame interview.

“Ya gotta be big boys. You gotta take it like a man… They whipped us…. We need to rebound,” Malzahn said.

Whipped indeed.

The Tide defense held the Tigers to a measly 347 total yards on the day. Auburn QB Bo Nix was held without a touchdown and picked off twice by the Alabama secondary.

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers got completely destroyed through the air, allowing Bama quarterback Mac Jones to throw for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Alabama also got things going in the rushing game. Running back Najee Harris collected 96 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Auburn is certainly not the first team to be routed by this elite Bama offense. The Crimson Tide’s 43 points marks the seventh game this season where they’ve put up 40+ points. Through their 8-0 season so far, the Tide have taken down opponents with a staggering scoring margin of 240 points.

The No. 22 Tigers had looked good over the past few weeks, notching solid victories over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee. But, No. 1 Alabama’s dominance just proved too much for them on Saturday.

Auburn is tasked with a tough bounce-back game next week against yet another top-five team. The Tigers will take on No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.