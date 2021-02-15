College Football World Reacts To The Gus Malzahn News

Gus Malzahn isn’t going to be out of coaching for very long.

The veteran college football head coach was fired by Auburn following a disappointing 2020 season. Malzahn is reportedly on the verge of landing another job, though.

UCF reportedly offered their head coaching position to the former Auburn head coach on Sunday night. According to reports on Monday morning, Malzahn is on the verge of accepting the offer.

“UCF is close to finalizing a deal to make Gus Malzahn the next football coach. An announcement is expected as soon as today,” Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel reports.

Sources: UCF is close to finalizing a deal to make Gus Malzahn the next football coach. An announcement is expected as soon as today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

Malzahn was pretty successful at Auburn, going 68-35 in eight seasons with the Tigers. The UCF job is a highly-coveted one, with several coaches reportedly expressing serious interest in the position. This should be a good landing spot for the former SEC head coach.

The former Auburn Tigers coach has a connection with UCF’s new AD.

Heard Malzahn’s name throughout the day as a target (perhaps the target) for new AD Terry Mohajir. Although Mohajir didn’t hire Malzahn at Arkansas State, they overlapped during 2012 season. Orlando Sentinel reporting offer has been made. https://t.co/4e7rt3dYEg — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 15, 2021

UCF fans seem to be somewhat split on the hiring news, though most fans appear to be willing to give Malzahn the support he needs.

If Malzahn is our next HC, I’m here to support him 100% until he gives me a reason not to! — Taylor Knight (@What_A_Knight27) February 15, 2021

Don't make the mistake I made of judging Gus Malzahn based on one game against us. Gus is an offensive genius and a winner, and is beloved by his players. If it's him, #UCF will be more than fine. https://t.co/9ie7zMMUAz — Jeff Sharon (@Jeff_Sharon) February 15, 2021

UCF is reportedly expected to finalize the coaching hire at some point on Monday. Perhaps we’ll get an Auburn vs. UCF non-conference game in the future…