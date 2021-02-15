The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Gus Malzahn News

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn smiles on sideline.ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 21-16 win over the Washington Huskies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gus Malzahn isn’t going to be out of coaching for very long.

The veteran college football head coach was fired by Auburn following a disappointing 2020 season. Malzahn is reportedly on the verge of landing another job, though.

UCF reportedly offered their head coaching position to the former Auburn head coach on Sunday night. According to reports on Monday morning, Malzahn is on the verge of accepting the offer.

“UCF is close to finalizing a deal to make Gus Malzahn the next football coach. An announcement is expected as soon as today,” Yahoo! Sports insider Pete Thamel reports.

Malzahn was pretty successful at Auburn, going 68-35 in eight seasons with the Tigers. The UCF job is a highly-coveted one, with several coaches reportedly expressing serious interest in the position. This should be a good landing spot for the former SEC head coach.

The former Auburn Tigers coach has a connection with UCF’s new AD.

UCF fans seem to be somewhat split on the hiring news, though most fans appear to be willing to give Malzahn the support he needs.

UCF is reportedly expected to finalize the coaching hire at some point on Monday. Perhaps we’ll get an Auburn vs. UCF non-conference game in the future…


