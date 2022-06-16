Gus Malzahn Has 2-Word Response To Best Play Ever Seen

On Thursday, college football analyst Paul Finebaum posed an interesting question:

What's the best college football play you've seen in person?

Gus Malzahn's answer is about as unsurprising as it gets. The former Auburn Tigers head coach had a two-word response to the query.

"Kick six," he wrote on Twitter.

Malzahn was on the sideline for the iconic "Kick Six" — one of the most memorable plays in college football history.

With the game tied at 48 apiece in a 2013 Iron Bowl slugfest, the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide had a shot to crush the Tigers' home crowd with a 56-yard game-winning field goal.

Malzahn stuck Chris Davis on the goal line in case the kick came up short. It did, and Davis ran it all the way back for one of the most electrifying game-winning touchdowns the college football world has ever seen.

That 2013 win over Alabama took place in Malzahn's first year as the Auburn head coach. He and the Tigers went on to lose to Florida State in the BCS National Championship game.

He finished his Auburn career with a 68-35 record through eight seasons.

Malzahn currently serves as head coach for the UCF Knights, notching a 9-4 record and a bowl win through his first season in 2021.