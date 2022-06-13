Gus Malzahn Makes Big Addition To His Coaching Staff

AUBURN, AL - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers prior to their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

After a successful first year as head coach at UCF, Gus Malzahn is continuing to tap into his old network from Auburn to bring new staffers into the fold.

On Monday, UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams announced that former Auburn linebacker DeShaun Davis is joining the UCF staff as a graduate assistant. Davis has spent the last two seasons in the CFL playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"BUM! BUM! Yes sir!!! Blessed to have @_Davis_Boy12 working with the @UCF_Football linebackers as a graduate assistant!" Williams tweeted.

Prior to going pro, Davis was a star linebacker under Malzahn at Auburn. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2018 after leading the Tigers in tackles.

But Davis also gained some coaching experience while at Auburn. Early in his career he worked on the coaching staff when he wasn't able to see the field.

Gus Malzahn made sure to bring over some of his top guys when he took the UCF job in 2021. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams and offensive line coach Herb Hand were both trusted coaches on his staff at Auburn.

Malzahn got UCF back on track in his first year at the helm. His team went 8-4 in the regular season, starting with a big win over Boise State. They went on to win the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida to end the season at 9-4.

The goal for 2022 will no doubt be challenging AAC powerhouse Cincinnati for the conference title.

With the way Malzahn is managing his team, it's hardly an impossible task.