Gus Malzahn Names Best Play Ever Seen: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 21-16 win over the Washington Huskies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, ESPN college football host Paul Finebaum posed a simple question that had the football world buzzing.

"What's the best play in college football you've seen in-person?" Finebaum asked his followers on Twitter. It didn't take long for the football world to make the post go viral.

Fans, others college football analysts and even a few college football coaches decided to weigh in. One of those was former Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn.

We'll give you a quick second to think about what play he might have picked. Did you guess the kick-six?

You'd be right. "Kick Six," he said in a simple response to the question.

Fans loved his response.

"At the time I had zero connection at all to either team and I still remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when that happened," one fan said.

"Coach bringing the mic drop and without hesitation," said another fan.

"Damn you Gus. That hurt," said an Alabama fan.

What's the best college football play?