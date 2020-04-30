Gus Malzahn Sends Message To The NFL About QB Cam Newton

More than a month into free agency, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains unsigned. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was released in March and he’s yet to latch on with another NFL team.

Newton has dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he appears to be motivated heading into the 2020 season. He just needs a team to believe in him.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who served as an assistant for the Tigers while Newton played, sent a message to the NFL today.

“I’ve seen that look before,” Malzahn told Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live. “He’s got something to prove, he’s determined. Whoever gets him better buckle up.”

Malzahn was Newton’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2010.

Newton, 30, has an MVP-level ceiling as an NFL quarterback, but he needs to prove that he is 1. healthy, and 2. able to stay healthy.

A couple of different teams – New England, Jacksonville – have been mentioned potential landing spots for Newton. Nothing concrete has surfaced as of yet, though.

It’s clear that Malzahn remains aa believer in Newton. He just needs an NFL team to feel the same way.