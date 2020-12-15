Gus Malzahn’s Wife Releases Statement On Husband’s Firing

The Auburn Tigers parted ways with their long-time head coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday afternoon after finishing the season at 6-4.

Losing a job is never easy, and that struggle often extends to the family. But, Malzahn’s wife, Kristi, chose to keep a positive outlook on the situation. She shared a statement on Facebook after the program fired her husband.

“Spending this first day, of a new normal, focusing on my God and His kindness and faithfulness. Our last day, as the Auburn coach, started with our son in law graduating with his masters, and now all 4 of our “kids” have degrees from AU and we are so proud and thankful. The day ended with a win and smiles on the players faces and dancing in the locker room. He is good, faithful and kind and I am grateful for my memory of that last day. War Eagle & God bless!”

When keeping a positive attitude after losing a job, it sure helps to know you’re financially secure.

Malzahn is owed a massive $12.5 million buyout from the Auburn program.

In his eight years with the Tigers, Malzahn boasted a solid 68-35 record. In his first season as Auburn head coach in 2013, he led his team to an outstanding 12-2 record and a trip to the BCS championship game.

While Malzahn has earned a bowl-game berth in each of his years with the team, his postseason record is less than impressive. In seven bowl-game appearances, Malzahn has a 2-5 record.

His struggles to win in big games were evident yet again this year. The Tigers fell to No. 4 Georgia, No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M. The icing on the cake of this disappointing season was a 30-22 loss to a reeling South Carolina team.

At least the coach got to go out with a win. Auburn claimed a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State the day before Malzahn’s firing.