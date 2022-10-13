Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move.

Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.

Before the race kicks off, she reportedly made an important decision. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, she chose Coleman Pressley as her spotter.

"Hailie Deegan will have Coleman Pressley as her spotter for her Xfinity debut this weekend at Las Vegas. There are some SHR personnel on the SS Green Light roster for the No. 07 this weekend," Pockrass reported.

Earlier in the month, Deegan made it clear she's ready for the opportunity.

“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, on a mile-and-a-half because that’s where I feel the most comfortable,” Deegan said, via motorsport.com. “I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series."

Good luck this weekend, Hailie.