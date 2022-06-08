Hailie Deegan Reveals Future Goal: NASCAR World Reacts

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 19: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Wastequip Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Hailie Deegan has been climbing the NASCAR ranks in stock car and truck racing since she was a teenager. But as she approaches the midpoint of her third year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she has an even bigger goal for the future.

In a recent interview, Deegan said that she hopes to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the future. She revealed that she initially hoped to get in on the series for the 2022 season, but couldn't secure enough funding to get in.

"We're still working on it, trying to do what we can. But there's nothing we really have set in stone at all right now. It's all just seeing what we can possibly do in the future," Deegan said.

But NASCAR fans aren't convinced that Deegan is ready to make that leap. Some have pointed out that her performance in the Camping World Series don't bode well for her:

Hailie Deegan joined the K&N Pro Series in 2018 with Bill McAnally Racing. That year she began the first woman to win on the K&N Pro Series West tour, and went on to finish fifth overall.

The following year, Deegan won two more races in the Pro Series West before finishing third.

Deegan joined DGR in 2020 and began competing in the Camping World Truck Series the year after. She currently ranks 24th but has yet to achieve a top 10 finish this season.

Will Hailie Deegan achieve her dream of moving up into the NASCAR Xfinity Series?