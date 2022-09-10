Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 84

On Saturday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a longtime coach passed away.

Frank Cignetti Sr., who coached at West Virginia for a brief time, passed away this weekend, according to a statement from his son, Curt. He was 84 years old.

"I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others. Love you Dad! Rest in peace," Curt said in a message on social media.

Frank Cignetti Sr rose to prominence in the college football coaching world following his playing career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He rose up the coaching ranks as an assistant before eventually taking over the West Virginia job - where Nick Saban was one of his assistants.

Cignetti eventually took over at his alma mater, where he consistently led the college football program to the playoffs. He racked up a 182-50-1 record during his career there.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.