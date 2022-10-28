Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old.

The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement.

Dooley coached the Bulldogs from 1964-88, collecting a 201-77-10 overall record. He led the program to six SEC titles and one National Championship victory in 1980. He also served as the university's athletic director from 1979-2004.

Dooley was in the building to witness the Bulldogs' National Championship victory in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Dooley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. The Georgia football program also named the field in Sanford Stadium (Dooley Field) after the all-time great coach.

Our thoughts are with the Dooley family and the Georgia community as they celebrate his life and mourn his passing.