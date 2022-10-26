Hall Of Fame Quarterback: Might Be Time For Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers To "Walk Away"

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Packers defeated the Buccaneers with a score of 14 to 12. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner thinks it might be time for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to hang up their cleats.

In an interview with People, Warner said the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks look "exhausted" this season. He ultimately said the joy of the game might not be there, suggesting it's time to walk away from the game.

"I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," Warner said. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.'"

Here's more of what he had to say, via People:

"It's not being defeated," Warner advises. "That's not saying you can't do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them." "...As I was going through the last couple years, it was becoming more and more prevalent that, 'Okay, this is taking too much from me and it's not just about enjoying the game anymore,' " Warner says, adding, "I mean, I kinda look at Tom Brady now, and that's how I feel.'"

Warner acknowledged that playing the game of football is all NFL players know - especially the ones that make it into their late 30's and 40's. He admitted his own struggle with knowing when to walk away from the game.

Should Brady and Rodgers walk away after the season?