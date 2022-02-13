The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Halle Berry’s Super Bowl 56 Intro Video Went Viral

halle berry walks the red carpetHOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Actress Halle Berry arrives at Warner Bros. Pictures' "Cloud Atlas" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Halle Berry delivered quite the intro for Super Bowl 56 on NBC.

About 30 minutes before kickoff, she introduced the world to the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

She posted a teaser of that video to her Twitter which has her saying, “Welcome to the land of stories. Welcome to the Super Bowl. Welcome to the next game that we all might remember forever, together.”

Fans then reacted on social media praising her for doing an amazing job.

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick momentarily between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals are seeking their first-ever championship, while the Rams are trying to win their first championship in 20 years.

You can see this contest on NBC.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.