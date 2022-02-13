Halle Berry’s Super Bowl 56 Intro Video Went Viral

Halle Berry delivered quite the intro for Super Bowl 56 on NBC.

About 30 minutes before kickoff, she introduced the world to the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

She posted a teaser of that video to her Twitter which has her saying, “Welcome to the land of stories. Welcome to the Super Bowl. Welcome to the next game that we all might remember forever, together.”

Fans then reacted on social media praising her for doing an amazing job.

Super Bowl 56 is set to kick momentarily between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals are seeking their first-ever championship, while the Rams are trying to win their first championship in 20 years.

You can see this contest on NBC.