Hannah Storm Is Heartbroken Over Longtime Broadcaster's Death

Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman passed away at 66 years old on Wednesday.

The sports media world is crushed by this tragic news. ESPN anchor Hannah Storm — a former co-worker of Hickman's at CNN Sports — took to Twitter with a heartfelt message after his passing.

"So very sad to hear about the passing of Fred Hickman. I was the only female anchor at CNN Sports, and Fred was such a welcoming presence…always with a laugh, a quip, a story…and supremely talented. Rest In Peace, my friend," she wrote.

Hickman is well known for his stint as one of the original anchors for CNN Sports Tonight — although he held several other gigs during his decades-long career as a sports broadcaster. He also worked for Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES), ESPN, Fox Sports South and TBS — where he served as the first host of Inside the NBA.

Storm was far from the only sports media personality to pay tribute to her former colleague. Messages have been pouring in since the news of Hickman's passing.

Our thoughts are with the Hickman family and all those close to them during this difficult time.