Hansel Enmanuel, One-Armed Basketball Recruit, Announces Commitment

SPRINGFIELD, MA - JANUARY 17: Hansel-Emmanuel Donato of Life Christian Academy (24) drives to the basket during the first half of the Spalding Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Wilbraham and Monson Academy and Life Christian Academy on January 17, 2022 at Blake Arena in Springfield, MA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Of all the college basketball prospects in the Class of 2022, few are as unique as Hansel Enmanuel, a high school basketball star who lost his left arm. But after overcoming his disability to become a high school star, he will now seek to become a college star.

On Sunday, Enmanuel told On3 Recruiting that he is committing to Northwestern State for college. Northwestern State beat out Memphis, Bethune-Cookman, and the Overtime Elite league for his signature.

Enmanuel is a 6-foot-4 combo guard and ranks as a top 200 prospect on On3 Recruiting. But it's his incredible story that makes him stand out from the crowd more than many other players.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Enmanuel lost his left arm at the age of six after a cinderblock wall fell on him. He was trapped for two hours and had to have the arm amputated to save his life.

Hansel Enmanuel overcame long odds to just be a basketball player. But while playing at Life Christian Academy, he thrived.

Enmanuel averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game through February of this year. Numerous major scouting outlets gave him a three-star rating.

On3 Recruiting projects that Enmanuel stands to make a killing in NIL deals. He has a massive social media following, prompting On3 to give him a $1.9 million NIL Valuation.

But if Enmanuel has any hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament, he probably won't see them met at Northwestern State. The Demons have not joined March Madness since 2013.