Harvard Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Retirement Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Harvard University isn't exactly known for being a factory of NFL talent. But with famed alum Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring, the school is paying tribute to their former quarterback.

Taking to Twitter, the Harvard Football program congratulated Fitzpatrick on his career. They thanked him for "representing the Crimson with class!"

Fitzpatrick's time at Harvard was usually one of the main things that sports media people would mention whenever they would talk about him. His NFL Scouting Combine Wonderlic score of 48 is the highest ever for a quarterback.

Despite having one of the nation's oldest football programs, it's been decades since Harvard was a major force on the national level.

Harvard won seven national titles between 1890 and 1919 and have five more unclaimed titles between 1874 and 1920. Between 1920 and 1955, they were independent until joining the Ivy League in 1956.

Not many NFL players have come out of Harvard through the years. Only a few dozen have even played in the NFL, with only a handful enjoying long careers.

But Ryan Fitzpatrick is arguably the most well-known of the Harvard Crimson NFL players. He did the football program proud during his 17-year NFL career.

Harvard will be lucky to ever produce a player on his level again.