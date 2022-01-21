Hawaii Reportedly “Close” To Hiring New Head Coach

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors’ coaching search has finally come full circle.

The Rainbow Warriors have been searching for a new head coach for nearly a week now. Former head coach Todd Graham resigned last week following allegations of verbal abuse by former players.

So who will Hawaii now turn to? It appears the program is looking to the past for some help.

Hawaii football is reportedly “close” to hiring June Jones. That’s right. The same June Jones who’s the winningest coach in Rainbow Warriors’ history.

“Hearing June Jones is close to becoming the head coach at Hawaii again, per source,” reports CFB insider Bruce Feldman. “Jones, now 68, is the winningest coach in school history, going 76-41, including a 23-4 mark in his final two seasons before he left for SMU.”