Hawaii Set To Demolish Former Pro Bowl Stadium

For decades Aloha Stadium served as the home venue for just about every major sports team in the state of Hawai'i. But now it appears that the stadium is going away for good.

According to KHON via ProFootballTalk, Hawai'i governor David Ige has committed $400 million to the development of a new stadium that will replace Aloha Stadium. As a result, the current stadium is set to be demolished between 2023 and 2024, with the new stadium being built in its place.

Aloha Stadium served as the host venue for the annual Pro Bowl 35 times between 1980 and 2016. It also served as the home stadium for the University of Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors and four different college football bowl games.

But maintenance of the stadium has been a major issue over the past few years. The stadium was forced to shut down indefinitely in 2020 after it was deemed unsafe for crowds.

Aloha Stadium was good for more than just the NFL and college football.

It was the home stadium for The Hawaiians in the WFL, the Hawaii Islanders of the minor league baseball Pacific Coast League and the Team Hawaii soccer team in the NASL.

The stadium has also hosted rugby games and major concerts with Michael Jackson, The Eagles, Whitney Houston and The Rolling Stones among others.

Will the new Aloha Stadium become the host venue for the Pro Bowl in the future?