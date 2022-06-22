Hawks Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant NBA Trade

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Philips Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As the NBA Draft draws near, trade rumors seem to be gaining steam this week.

Among those who could be active ahead of the draft are the Atlanta Hawks. According to multiple reports, star big man John Collins could be on the move in the very near future.

Just a year after signing a lucrative contract, Collins' name has been a popular one among those at the NBA combine, according to a new report.

"One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway," NBA reporter Jake Fischer said.

His report lines up with what NBA insider Marc Stein said as well.

From CBS Sports:

The likelihood of a John Collins trade, league sources indicate, is as high as it's ever been. Collins just completed the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract, but the newness of his deal didn't do anything to downgrade external interest in the 6-foot-9 forward that has bubbled leaguewide since talks broke down between Collins and Hawks on a $90 million extension at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Will Collins be traded ahead of the draft on Thursday night?