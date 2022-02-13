The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Hawks Forward John Collins Receives Tough Injury News

Hawks forward John Collins dunks the ball.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the New York Knicks in the first half during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss a bit of time with a foot injury.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Collins is expected to miss the next three games and will be treated through the All-Star break.

The Hawks will be hoping that his injury isn’t as bad after the All-Star break so that he’ll be good to go for the stretch run.

Collins has been one of Atlanta’s best players this season. He’s averaging nearly 17 points per game along with close to eight rebounds per game.

Collins is also shooting 53.7% from the floor, and 38.8% from deep.

The Hawks are currently 26-29, which is good for 10th in the Eastern Conference. They’re only three games behind the Brooklyn Nets, who are in eighth place with a 29-26 record.

Atlanta has won six out of its last 10 and will look to make it seven out of 11 on Sunday against Boston.

Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.