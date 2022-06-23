Hawks, Spurs Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 30: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the New York Knicks in the first half during game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There's already been a couple of big trades ahead of tonight's NBA Draft and the upcoming free agency period. But one blockbuster trade could happen in-between both events.

According to Jake L Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs are discussing a trade. The deal is centering around Hawks forward John Collins and Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Per the report, the Spurs want a lot for their All-Star point guard. Fischer reported that the Hawks would have to offer the Spurs "a Jrue Holiday-like package" to get him.

After the year he just had though, the Hawks would probably be willing to oblige the Spurs. The former 2016 first-round draft pick finally had his breakout year, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game - all career highs.

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off three straight losing seasons and are trying to properly rebuild to achieve sustained success again. Dejounte Murray was one of their lone bright spots in last year's 34-48 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs two years in a row but can't seem to nail down a top four seed. Any added starpower might be enough to push them over the top.

There's no telling how close the two sides are on a potential deal. It could happen in hours, days or weeks - or not at all if the terms aren't right.

What should Atlanta offer for Dejounte Murray?