Hawks, Timberwolves Reportedly Agree To NBA Trade

The NBA’s 2020 trade deadline is less than a month away. There’s sure to be a flurry of action come February.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are getting an early start.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Hawks and the Timberwolves have agreed to a trade.

Atlanta is receiving veteran point guard Jeff Teague from Minnesota.

The Hawks are sending Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves. Atlanta is also receiving Treveon Graham.

Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2020

The Hawks have been the worst team in the Eastern Conference this season. Atlanta is 9-32, good for the second-worst record in the entire NBA.

Atlanta is a very young team, though, and lacks solid depth behind its top young players in Trae Young and John Collins.

Teague, 31, is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game. He’s in the final season of a three year, $57 million contract.